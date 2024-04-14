Root Financial Partners LLC Has $730,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 60,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 321,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,518 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 81,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.60. 12,304,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,351,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

