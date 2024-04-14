Root Financial Partners LLC Makes New $801,000 Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,781,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,582,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 933,807 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

