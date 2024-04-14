Root Financial Partners LLC Purchases 43,044 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC owned 1.49% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,639.4% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 200,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 188,823 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,368,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,578,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 426.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 126,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 824,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after buying an additional 112,621 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFIP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. 79,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

