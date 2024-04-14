Root Financial Partners LLC Sells 167 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Root Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $81.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,451,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,135. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

