Root Financial Partners LLC Sells 290 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Root Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Kooman & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 119,474 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. 232,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

