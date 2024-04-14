Root Financial Partners LLC Sells 290 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2024

Root Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Kooman & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 119,474 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. 232,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.