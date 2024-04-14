Root Financial Partners LLC Sells 61 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Root Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management increased its stake in shares of KLA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $671.84.

KLA Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KLA stock traded down $19.83 on Friday, hitting $680.78. 810,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $680.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

