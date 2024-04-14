Roth Mkm Boosts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $19.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after buying an additional 214,102 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,646,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after buying an additional 576,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,568,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after buying an additional 213,593 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

