Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.80) target price on the stock.

ROR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.68) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

LON ROR opened at GBX 326.20 ($4.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.09. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 344.80 ($4.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,509.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 322.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

