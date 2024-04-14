Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $23.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NRIX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NRIX stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. Analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $100,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

