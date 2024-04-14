RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $63,821.19 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63,821.19 or 0.99947118 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $180.52 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,756.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $482.05 or 0.00754912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00121540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00040158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.14 or 0.00185014 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00103736 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,829 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,828.59013574 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 64,022.028994 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,528,710.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

