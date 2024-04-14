RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,327,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482,626. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

