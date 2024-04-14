RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.63.

RxSight Price Performance

RXST opened at $55.08 on Thursday. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.22.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RxSight will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 31,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,778.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,791 shares in the company, valued at $319,924.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 6,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $292,562.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at $554,583.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 31,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,496,778.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,924.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,040 shares of company stock worth $7,280,585. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth $69,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

