Ryde Group Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE)

Ryde Group’s (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 15th. Ryde Group had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 6th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Ryde Group Stock Performance
Shares of RYDE opened at $2.53 on Friday. Ryde Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12.
About Ryde Group
