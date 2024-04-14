S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires 683 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.0% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,836,000 after purchasing an additional 120,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,179,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,587,000 after acquiring an additional 43,479 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 323,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,777. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

