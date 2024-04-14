S. R. Schill & Associates Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 267,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 95,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,501,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $9.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $565.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,754. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company has a market capitalization of $215.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $571.66 and a 200 day moving average of $525.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.