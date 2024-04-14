S. R. Schill & Associates Has $1.56 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $731.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,592. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $324.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $730.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $656.07.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COST. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,182 shares of company stock valued at $9,809,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

