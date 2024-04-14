S. R. Schill & Associates Has $16.36 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 7.3% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned 0.74% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

USRT stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

