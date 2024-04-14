S. R. Schill & Associates Has $488,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.38.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock traded down $5.47 on Friday, hitting $550.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $537.77 and its 200-day moving average is $467.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

