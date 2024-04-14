S. R. Schill & Associates Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

