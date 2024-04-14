S. R. Schill & Associates Takes $205,000 Position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

LVHD stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 43,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,100. The company has a market capitalization of $619.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.1379 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

