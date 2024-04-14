Saga (SAGA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $388.98 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Saga has a total market capitalization of $388.98 million and $292.86 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Saga token can currently be bought for $4.32 or 0.00006775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 90,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 3.9476922 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $270,250,194.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.