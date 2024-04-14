Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.96

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.965 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Sampo Oyj stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sampo Oyj will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

