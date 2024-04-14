Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Up 89.4% in March

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the March 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

Saratoga Investment stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. 46,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $315.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.32. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 150.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saratoga Investment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2,604.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 82,860 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 44,722 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.