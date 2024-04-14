Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$23.50 at Desjardins

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

SIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.64.

Get Savaria alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Savaria

Savaria Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE SIS opened at C$16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.20. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$17.70.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.7945271 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

Insider Transactions at Savaria

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.