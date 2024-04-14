Saxony Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after buying an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.48.

Intel Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

