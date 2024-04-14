Saxony Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,988,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $56.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

