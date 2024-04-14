Saxony Capital Management LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RPV stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.28. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

