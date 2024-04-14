Saxony Capital Management LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.0% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 502.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 1,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $438.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.89.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

