Saxony Capital Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 647,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,352 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.