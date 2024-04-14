Saxony Capital Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 647,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,352 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ET opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $16.04.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
