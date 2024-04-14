Saxony Capital Management LLC Invests $300,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 476,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 272,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $156.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

