Saxony Capital Management LLC Invests $360,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,473,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 85.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU opened at $59.90 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

