Saxony Capital Management LLC Invests $838,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

