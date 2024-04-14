Saxony Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 4.1% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 38,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 155,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after buying an additional 97,050 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $107.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

