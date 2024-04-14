Saxony Capital Management LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $116.10 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.37.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

