Saxony Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $280.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.00 and a 200-day moving average of $260.79. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

