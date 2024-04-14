Saxony Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $196.16 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.71.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

