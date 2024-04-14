Saxony Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 4.6 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

