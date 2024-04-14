Saxony Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,212 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

BATS ICF opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

