Saxony Capital Management LLC Takes $276,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares during the period.

NYSE BDJ opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

