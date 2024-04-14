SBM Offshore (SBFFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6555 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.
SBM Offshore Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SBFFY opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. SBM Offshore has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
