Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Keene & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Keene & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 741,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 24,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,006,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,557,253. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

