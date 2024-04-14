Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $976,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $60.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.