Schoolcraft Capital LLC Purchases 11,599 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $24,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

DFIV opened at $36.23 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.