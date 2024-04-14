Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 6,252 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $118,450,000. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,019,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $54.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

