Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 7,084 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 9.8% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $38,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

