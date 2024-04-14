Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 8,877 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.7% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHH opened at $19.25 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

