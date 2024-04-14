Schoolcraft Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,337,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average is $162.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

