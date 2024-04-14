Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Purchased by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after buying an additional 54,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after buying an additional 419,367 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHJ traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,028. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

