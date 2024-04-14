Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Decreased by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 752,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

