Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

